FIFA 21, analysis. Entering discount time

New and last season of the FIFA saga in the current generation of consoles, with some important news but a very continuous base and an increasingly arcade touch.

FIFA 21 happens a bit like the transfer market of Barça this year. The base of the game is still very similar to what we met in the previous installment, with some changes that try to rejuvenate the experience, with promised revolutions that at the last minute are not fulfilled and with the feeling that, in general, the game -like the Koeman’s squad – it is not better than what we had nor does it seem to take the step forward that was claimed last year. They also seem similar in that in January both will need a patch.

The saga has been navigating this generation of console in the most absolute domain at the product level, and also standing out in the playable until PES, in the last two seasons, took a turn at the level of mechanics, game rhythm and realism. A generation has come to an end that started with a FIFA 14 broken with the centers and bugeados finishes, a runner like FIFA 15 and then surely the best delivery of all and the most balanced, FIFA 16. In the following years each one will find reasons to choose one or more another, with a gameplay that has been impregnated with FUT more than desired at the playable level. Even a FIFA 20 that was a solid proposal that, yes, began to ask for certain structural changes that have not arrived. Maybe in the next gen.

The season begins

The first thing we find is a very similar base to what we knew if we have been playing FIFA 20 until these days, with a rhythm of the game perhaps a little more leisurely. We are interested in starting with the defense because it is the least thing that has changed in the title. Tactical defense is still the basic layout of the game, with tackles, hard tackles, L2 to control and now push with a shoulder bump and the X button (PS4) to follow-up on the marking. Unfortunately, marking with a support partner is totally useless, as the CPU-controlled player covers too much space with respect to who has the ball. This, which was lowered in effectiveness because users complained that defending with the CPU was too simple, now loses meaning, as was the case in FIFA 20. The balance between the two realities has not been found.

In general, the defense responds well to the ball, but has a lot more problems when it comes to running backwards. We are not facing a situation of rough players who seem to get stuck when a ball passes over them, as happened for example in FIFA 15, but their reaction is somewhat slower than attackers. And we notice especially in passes into space and overpasses in depth, which again have much greater prominence than before.



