FIFA 21 | All Ultimate Team (FUT 100) icons; complete list

Electronic Arts unveils the full list of legendary stars of the game, which will be available in the most played mode of FIFA this year.

EA Sports revealed this Monday all the news that will accompany the Ultimate Team mode of FIFA 21, which is expected to be launched in September on consoles and PC. Now, apart from the 11 new Icons that we have known and that are added to the list of football legends in FUT, it is time to know the complete list – including the new additions – of icons, the best cards in the game; the well-known FUT 100.

FUT 100: a hundred stories of the beautiful game

Because apart from the world champions Xavi Hernández and Fernando Torres, we have new additions to the squad; from Suker through Cantona, Lahm, Puskás or the Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech. On the official FIFA website enabled for FUT 21, the FUT 100 already reflects the photograph of all the players chosen for this season, although the position of each of them has not been made explicit; At least for the moment. Without further ado, let’s get to know the 100 legends of FIFA 21, the Icons of this season.

FIFA 21 will be released worldwide on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 9; October 6 if we reserve any of the editions. Those who get the current generation copy will be able to access the next gen version totally free.

Spain:

Xavi Hernandez

Fernando Torres

Raul

Pep Guardiola

Fernando Hierro

Carles Puyol

Emilio Butragueño

England:

Leighton barnes

Steven Gerrard

Frank Lampard

Gary Lineker

Michael Owen

Ian Wright

Paul Scholes

Ferdinand River

Ashley cole

Bobby moore

Alan Shearer

Germany:

Phillip Lahm

Miroslav klose

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Lothar Matthäus

Michael Ballack

France:

Zinedine Zidane

Eric Cantona

Thierry Henry

Emmanuel Petit

Claude Makélélé

Laurent blanc

Marcel Desailly

Robert Pirés

David trezeguet

Patrick Vieira

Italy:

Franco Baresi

Gianluca Zambrotta

Gianfranco Zola

Fabio Cannavaro

Alessandro Del Piero

Gennaro Gattuso

Filippo Inzaghi

Paolo Maldini

Roberto Baggio

Alessandro nesta

Christian vieri

Netherlands

Marco Van Basten

Edwin van der sar

Ruud Van Nistelrooy

Johan cruyff

Ruud gullit

Dennis Bergkamp

Patrick Kluivert

Ronald Koeman

Marc overmars

Frank Rijkaard

Clarence Seedord



