FIFA 21 | All Ultimate Team (FUT 100) icons; complete list

Electronic Arts unveils the full list of legendary stars of the game, which will be available in the most played mode of FIFA this year.
EA Sports revealed this Monday all the news that will accompany the Ultimate Team mode of FIFA 21, which is expected to be launched in September on consoles and PC. Now, apart from the 11 new Icons that we have known and that are added to the list of football legends in FUT, it is time to know the complete list – including the new additions – of icons, the best cards in the game; the well-known FUT 100.
FUT 100: a hundred stories of the beautiful game
Because apart from the world champions Xavi Hernández and Fernando Torres, we have new additions to the squad; from Suker through Cantona, Lahm, Puskás or the Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech. On the official FIFA website enabled for FUT 21, the FUT 100 already reflects the photograph of all the players chosen for this season, although the position of each of them has not been made explicit; At least for the moment. Without further ado, let’s get to know the 100 legends of FIFA 21, the Icons of this season.
FIFA 21 will be released worldwide on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 9; October 6 if we reserve any of the editions. Those who get the current generation copy will be able to access the next gen version totally free.
Spain:
Xavi Hernandez
Fernando Torres
Raul
Pep Guardiola
Fernando Hierro
Carles Puyol
Emilio Butragueño
England:
Leighton barnes
Steven Gerrard
Frank Lampard
Gary Lineker
Michael Owen
Ian Wright
Paul Scholes
Ferdinand River
Ashley cole
Bobby moore
Alan Shearer
Germany:
Phillip Lahm
Miroslav klose
Bastian Schweinsteiger
Lothar Matthäus
Michael Ballack
France:
Zinedine Zidane
Eric Cantona
Thierry Henry
Emmanuel Petit
Claude Makélélé
Laurent blanc
Marcel Desailly
Robert Pirés
David trezeguet
Patrick Vieira
Italy:
Franco Baresi
Gianluca Zambrotta
Gianfranco Zola
Fabio Cannavaro
Alessandro Del Piero
Gennaro Gattuso
Filippo Inzaghi
Paolo Maldini
Roberto Baggio
Alessandro nesta
Christian vieri
Netherlands
Marco Van Basten
Edwin van der sar
Ruud Van Nistelrooy
Johan cruyff
Ruud gullit
Dennis Bergkamp
Patrick Kluivert
Ronald Koeman
Marc overmars
Frank Rijkaard
Clarence Seedord