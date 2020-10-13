FIFA 21: 15 cheap and good players for Career mode

Career mode remains one of those chosen by players. Meet the good and cheap players you can sign up for now in FIFA 21.

The FIFA 21 ball is already rolling. Despite the bump in this edition, the new generation cartridge still needs to be burned. It will arrive soon at no additional cost for those who have a copy for PS4 or Xbox One; Until then, what better way than to visit one of the classic ways to enjoy FIFA: career mode.

As part of our in-depth guide, we’ll be targeting the 15 cheap and good players you can sign in the first few weeks of play. In this piece we have focused mainly on domestic competitions. They are established or rising names that claim a place in modern football. Time to make them shine.

Luis Javier Suárez – Center Forward

The Colombian left an indelible mark on La Romareda. Suárez cracked 19 peas last season, second only to Stuani. The coronavirus crisis and his contractual commitments with Watford forced him to leave Zaragoza on the verge of contesting the promotion tie to first. His stripes have allowed him to be transferred to a first division club. In Granada they will enjoy a player with 83 definition, 86 speed and 82 strength. A signing of guarantees for the future. At only 21 years old, he has 86 potential. Almost nothing.

Emerson – Right Back

Emerson is formed under the Villamarín umbrella to one day debut at Camp Barça. The Brazilian is one of the right-backs with the greatest worldwide projection (88 potential), although we don’t have to wait to bring out his qualities. 80 speed, 74 defense, 79 acceleration and 78 steals. That tendency towards the off-road side can be formed in your club in Racing mode.

The 15 cheap and good players for Career mode: complete list

Luis Javier Suárez (DC) | Granada CF | 28,700,000 euros

Emerson (LD) | Real Betis | 20,000,000 euros

Luis Milla (DCM) | Granada CF | 18,000,000

Aritz Arambarri (DFC) | Royal Society | 980,000 euros

Suso (ED) | Sevilla FC | 34,000,000 euros

Salvi Sánchez (MD) | Cádiz CF | 9,000,000 euros

Aridane (DFC) | CA Osasuna | 14,700,000 euros

Raúl De Tomás (DC) | RCD Espanyol | 15,000,000 euros

Dimitrios Siovas (DFC) | SD Huesca | 8,400,000 euros

Bryan Gil (EI) | SD Eibar | 10,000,000 euros

Pablo Hervías (MD) | Real Valladolid CF | 6,700,000 euros

Jordi Masip (POR) | Real Valladolid CF | 28,300,000 euros

José Campaña (MC) | Lift UD | 25,000,000 euros

Angel (DC) | Getafe CF | 23,100,000 euros

John Guidetti (DC) | Deportivo Alavés | 9,000,000 euros



