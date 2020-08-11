FIFA 21: 11 new Ultimate Team Icons revealed; Xavi, Torres

Electronic Arts details the eleven of new stars in the history of this sport, where are Xavi Hernández, Fernando Torres and more.

Electronic Arts has released the 11 new FIFA 21 ICONS for Ultimate Team mode. The new installment of the saga, which will feature a multitude of new features and a version for the new generation of consoles, will not forget its star mode, as we have told you in this preview; And that implies the incorporation of new names that are already part of the living history of this sport. Among the new eleven are Xavi Hernández and Fernando Torres, another way of addressing two world champions.

The 11 new FIFA 21 Icons: Cantona, Lahm, Puskás, Schweinsteiger, Suker …

We are talking about eleven names that would be added ipso facto to the list of new incorporations of any club in its time of footballing glory. Because if we talk about Eric Cantona, Petr Cech, Samuel Eto’o, Davor Suker or Ferenc Puskás, we talk about the stars of their respective teams and national teams. Their past justifies, however, the privileged presence they will have with their own cards in FIFA 21 when it goes on sale next October.

All 11 will be added to the roster of more than 100 Legends that will make up the entire FIFA 21 roster. Needless to say, the exact position of each card has not been explicitly disclosed at this time; so that we can only anticipate the obvious, which is that Petr Cech will be goalkeeper (POR). For the rest, everything is in the air. Let’s get to know the complete list.



