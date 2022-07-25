Fiesta Bowl: The world of College Football Reacts – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

The Fiesta Bowl will have a new main sponsor for the next few years.

The Bowl has officially announced on Twitter that Vrbo will be the new main sponsor in the future. This is the perfect time, especially since the Fiesta Bowl is one of the semifinals of the college football playoffs in the upcoming season.

Fans wish Tostitos to return as the main sponsor after he worked in this role from 1996 to 2014.

Sunkist was the first major sponsor of the Fiesta Bowl before IBM took over in 1993. After that, Tostitos had the honor of being a sponsor for almost two decades before Vizio briefly joined.

BattleFrog was then a sponsor before the reins passed to the PlayStation. PlayStation has been a sponsor for the past six years until the deal expires in January.

The 2022 version of the Fiesta Bowl will be the 52nd annual bowl game in history.