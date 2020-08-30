FIB Saves Elon Musk From Paying Million Dollar Bitcoin

The FBI said it was blocking Elon Musk’s plot to steal intellectual property and demand a multi-million dollar ransom from Tesla.

Ransom Will Be Requested In Bitcoin (BTC)

On August 22, the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested 27-year-old Russian national Egor Kriuchkov. The FBI accused the suspect of attempting to bribe a Tesla employee for collaborating in a malware attack on Tesla, intercepting sensitive data on his network, and then disclosing the data online. It was reported that the suspect would later demand a multi-million dollar ransom from Elon Musk.

On August 18, 2020, Kriuchkov met with the employee and explained that the conspirators agreed to pay the employee $ 1,000,000 after the malware was installed, but they never paid upfront and would not do that job in this situation.

According to the 25-page indictment, Kriuchkov and his aides allegedly agreed to send about $ 8,500 to $ 11,000 worth of BTC to the Tesla employee as an upfront payment for the staff’s participation.

Court documents reveal that the so-called brain of the conspiracy thought how much money Tesla could get from him. Kriuchkov said that victim companies often negotiated with the group to pay less ransom money than the group initially demanded, for example, a company was asked for a $ 6 million ransom, but ultimately paid $ 4 million in bargain.



