Fiat Will Only Launch Electric Cars From 2030

Fiat is yet another automaker to set a deadline for the production of cars that run on fossil fuels. Between 2025 and 2030, the entire Italian fleet will “gradually become electric only”, as confirmed by the company.

“It is our duty to bring to market electric cars that cost no more than those with an internal combustion engine, as fast as we can and in parallel with the falling cost of batteries. We are exploring the territory of sustainable mobility for all,” he says. Fiat CEO Olivier François.

One of the most recent efforts in this direction is the arrival of the New 500, a model that only has an electric version and was in planning for years, already with sustainable thoughts. According to the automaker, it also wants to participate in improvements and greater popularization not only in cars, but also in the recharge infrastructure.

following the trend

Fiat’s action follows similar announcements from other companies in the automobile sector, which are gradually setting goals to launch only electric models. Volvo stopped selling combustion cars in Brazil, while Honda and Volkswagen defined validity for models or engines. Jeep and Peugeot also have similar plans.