Fiat 500e: Fiat’s first electric vehicle in Brazil will arrive in 2021

500e: In the middle of this year, Brazilians should win another electric car option. The launch of the time is the Fiat 500e, which will arrive in the country in the top-of-the-line Icon version. The model was registered at the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) last month and has already been seen on the streets of São Paulo. It is the first Fiat electric model to be launched in Brazil.

The electric has a front engine of 87 kW, equivalent to 116 hp of power, a set of batteries totaling 42 kWh, providing an autonomy of up to 322 in the WLTP standard. The model can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 9 seconds and the maximum speed does not exceed 150 km / h. Regarding recharging, the vehicle can recover 80% of its total charge in just 35 minutes, or guarantee 50 km of autonomy with only 5 minutes in the socket.

The interior features a 10.25-inch multimedia screen and support for Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto. The model also has automatic air conditioning, wireless charger for cell phones, digital cluster, among others.

To bring electric vehicles to the country, the brand announced a partnership with Enel X, an energy company. The objective is to invest in the construction of infrastructures for recharging plug-in hybrid cars.

Pricing

The Fiat 500e Icon costs € 31,400 in Europe. In Brazil, the car could cost something around R $ 214.7 thousand, considering only the current currency conversion. Even with the salty value, the model should still be cheaper than its electric competitors Nissan Leaf (R $ 239,900) and Chevrolet Bolt (R $ 274 thousand). The forecast for the launch is between the middle and the end of 2021.