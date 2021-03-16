Fiat 500 Drivers to Drive and Buy Cryptocurrency

Stellantis, formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA group companies, has partnered with Kiri Technologies. The new program developed as a result of the partnership will allow owners of the new Fiat 500 to earn cryptocurrency as they drive.

Stellantis e-Mobility team agreed with Kiri Technologies, which develops environmentally friendly products, and developed a new project on the new Fiat 500 model. The program was introduced today at the web conference with the participation of Cristiano Fiorio, Gabriele Catacchio and Giorgio Neri.

Possible to earn 150 euros a year

The mission of the project is to reward Fiat 500 owners who are more environmentally friendly and do less damage with crypto money. Vehicle owners will be able to earn KiriCoins per kilometer by driving in a normal course in the city.

According to AutoCar’s report, a driver who travels 10,000 kilometers a year in the city will be able to receive 150 euros thanks to KiriCoin. Stellantis e-Mobility manager Gabriele Catacchio said, “Data such as distance traveled, driving speed will be transferred to the cloud server and automatically converted into KiriCoin.” said.

Can be used for shopping

The obtained KiriCoins can be used to shop in the marketplace included in the program. According to Giorgio Neri’s statement, the marketplace will include companies and platforms operating in sectors such as fashion and design and following sustainable environmental policies.

European drivers who get the highest score over 100 according to their driving style in the application will be able to benefit from special offers on platforms such as Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, Apple, and Zalando.

