Fiance for 90 Days: Eve Tells if She & Mohammed are Still Together

Warning: this article contains spoilers about the relationship with the actors of the TV series “90 days of the groom”.

Yvette Arellano shared an unexpected spoiler about her relationship with Mohamed Abdelhamed after fans witnessed their wedding in season 9 of The 90-day Groom. At 48, Eve hadn’t been looking for love for eight years when Mohamed entered her life via Instagram. The fitness lover liked the photos of Eve in a bikini so much that he reached out to her, and so their romance began. Eve discovered that she was going to Egypt in just three months to meet Mohamed, and the fact that he was half her age didn’t bother her at all. In the end, she brought Mohamed to the United States on a K-1 visa to marry him, but instead he began to show her his true face.

Everything Yves did annoyed Mohamed, who admitted that he wanted a mother, not a wife. “You will do it,” Mohamed ordered Willow in his first episode of The 90—day Groom, when she told him she had not installed a bidet before his arrival. And when Eve called a plumber to fix the bidet, Mohamed snapped at her for being in the same house with an unknown man. Eve wondered if this was the same Mohamed she had fallen in love with because of his sudden double standards. He wanted Eve to convert to Islam, but he didn’t seem shy about losing his virginity with her or staying under her roof without getting married. The red flags that Mohamed showed continued to grow with each episode, but miraculously Mohamed made 180 when his mother asked him to compromise.

Fans found it hard to believe Mohamed’s sudden change of mind. In fact, his offer to Willow seemed half-hearted. Fans could see him compromise to get a green card. But Eve’s latest Instagram post shows that she and Mohamed may not have been incompatible. Eve shared a screenshot of Mohamed and an invitation to the wedding with her fans on Instagram. In the picture, Eve and Mohamed are standing in a romantic embrace on the Stanley Bridge in Alexandria. Surprisingly, Mohamed left a comment on the photo of Yves, which apparently proves that the couple of 90-day-old grooms are still together. “I love you, baby,” Mohamed wrote, using heart—shaped eyes and an emoji of a queen with a red heart.

However, fans of 90 Day Fiancé did not believe Mohamed’s declaration of love for Willow, as someone replied to him: “Tell us about another girl you talked to,” in a comment that received more than 88 likes. Meanwhile, one fan told Yves to get an annulment. Someone else told Willow that she had no future with Mohamed in the long run. “He’s not the man of your dreams,” another TLC viewer told Eve and asked her to “wake up” before it was too late. Calling Mohamed a “mama’s boy,” one of her followers hoped that Eve had forced Mohamed to sign a marriage contract. It seems that after reading the comments, the reality TV star Eve edited her caption to tell fans to respect her and Mohamed’s memory and keep positive messages. “I don’t want anyone’s comments to be deleted or restricted,” she said.

Mohamed and Eve may have documented their wedding ceremony on the groom’s 90th day, but still, the narrator probably needs to show what their married life really was like. In the 15th episode, Eve stated that Mohamed has become more “open” since he made her a second proposal. And Mohamed admitted that if he did not compromise, he would lose Eve forever. However, Mohamed also mentioned that he made mistakes and Eve loved him unconditionally through it all. Perhaps Yves plans to continue to ignore all the shortcomings of Mohamed, thinking that he will change forever, for the rest of his life.