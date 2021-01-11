FGTS 2021: see payment schedule for withdrawal

Caixa Econômica Federal reported on Monday (11) that more than 9.7 million workers opted for the “withdrawal-anniversary” modality of the Severance Pay Fund (FGTS), created in October 2019. Of the total, 8 million joined last year; in addition, the public institution also released the 2021 withdrawal schedule. See below.

Born in January – withdrawals from January to March.

Born in February – withdrawals from February to April.

Born in March – withdrawals from March to May.

Born in April – withdrawals from April to June.

Born in May – withdrawals from May to July.

Born in June – withdrawals from June to August.

Born in July – withdrawals from July to September.

Born in August – withdrawals from August to October.

Born in September – withdrawals from September to November.

Born in October – withdrawals from October to December

Born in November – withdrawals from November 2021 to January 2022.

Born in December – withdrawals from December 2021 to February 2022.

How does loot-birthday work?

The withdrawal-anniversary is an option to withdraw part of the balance of the FGTS account that allows the employee to withdraw annually a certain amount on his birthday month. However, whoever chooses this withdrawal loses the right to withdraw the total balance of the account in the case of unfair dismissal, the so-called withdrawal withdrawal.

To be entitled to the birthday withdrawal, workers need to inform the option, which can be done through the FGTS app, and indicate a bank account at any financial institution to receive the credit, which occurs automatically in the same year of adhesion.

The FGTS annual withdrawal limit is a percentage of the worker’s account balance, in which quota holders with a smaller balance will be able to withdraw more annually. See the table below.