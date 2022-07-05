FFXIV: how to go through the adventures of Hildebrand

Square Enix has announced plans to make the Final Fantasy XIV Hildibrand Manderville side quests part of future Endwalker relics. Originally it was a comedic quest set, but the large Manderville family has serious ties to the deeper knowledge of Ulda. They even have full control over the Final Fantasy XIV Gold Saucer casino.

While Endwalker will have other strong options, Relic will prove to be the easiest to get. Relic weapons in all additions of Final Fantasy XIV become the strongest available equipment. This allows non-raiders to create a powerful main arm with minimal effort.

The Manderville Relics should be released in patch 6.25, which will become publicly available sometime between August and September. Hildibrand’s adventures must be completed at any time ahead of schedule. Players have the opportunity to take their time and enjoy the quest line, or use skips and unsynchronized levels to make everything much faster.

Hildibrand’s Trials in Final Fantasy XIV

To fully complete Hildibrand’s quest chain in A Realm Reborn, players will need to go through three trial battles intertwined with the plot. To queue, the unit must be a standard composition of two tanks, two healers and four DPS. The minimum item level is 90, but the fights will be much easier at item level 130. Ready—made groups can also gain a huge advantage by using the universal work of Final Fantasy XIV Blue Mage.

The Battle of the Great Bridge

This fight is part of the side quest “Three Collectors”, obtained directly from Hildibrand in Western Tanalan. Some will fight against Gilgamesh, although most of the battle is more comical than dangerous. He has the ability to turn members of the group into toads, depriving them of the ability to attack and receiving additional damage from attacks.

After receiving significant damage, Gilgamesh will escape to the second arena. This time there will also be a lot of green chickens, which will cause great damage to those who have turned into toads. Gilgamesh himself can also change the focus from the tank and instantly jump on anyone in the group. Healers should be prepared to heal often. For defeating Gilgamesh, you will receive the Final Fantasy XIV Tomestone currency and, possibly, the Triple Triad Gilgamesh card.

Dragon Neck

The second battle will open as part of the Colosseum Puzzle, a quest given to Briadien in the Tala Stage. This will bring the whole group together against two iconic Final Fantasy VI villains Ultros and Typon. Tanks should separate two opponents on different sides of the arena. Typhon is a higher priority target, as it can blow players off the stage and temporarily stun them.

In the second phase of the battle, all four DPS will be turned into demons. At this point, they have to stand in front of Ultros and suffer from his Aqua Breath attack — this will also give them the wet status effect. At the same time, Typhon will constantly twist air currents around the stage, and everyone will need to rotate to avoid them. When the streams dissipate, all four DPS must use their Imp Punch attack on Typhon, which is further enhanced by being wet. If eight blows of the wet imp hit Typhon, it will prevent the complete destruction of the group. Repeat this process until Typhon dies, then destroy Ultros second.

Battle in the Big Castle

The final battle with Hildibrand in Final Fantasy XIV A Realm Reborn is achieved with Her Last Vow. This quest is given by Julian on the Steps of Tal, although the battle itself takes place in the Amdapor Fortress. Players will once again fight against Gilgamesh, who is joined by his ally Enkidu. The battle may even reward Enkidu in the form of a Final Fantasy XIV minion.

As for the fight itself, players will first need to focus on Enkidu. This is necessary both to enter the second phase and to repel the unpleasant attacks of Enkidu, which cause heavy, slow and reduced healings. Once alone, Gilgamesh will begin to bind individual players, which will make them unable to participate until they are released by DPS. Dragon heads will also be summoned, which players will need to constantly dodge. Most of Gilgamesh’s damage will be focused on the tank, but all other players must keep an eye on the area markers and move accordingly.