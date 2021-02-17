FFVII Remake Director compares with Horizon series

Through a message shared on PlayStation Blog, Naoki Hamaguchi, director of Final Fantasy VII Remake, made a small comment about Sony’s most anticipated games for the 2021 calendar.

A fan of the Horizon franchise, Hamaguchi was unable to hide his impression of the Guerrilla game and said that the foundations established in Aloy’s journey were a real inspiration for game makers. The director of Square Enix also believes that the sequel Forbidden West will present a considerable evolution compared to its predecessor, and has already mentioned that the second chapter of Final Fantasy VII Remake should not be left behind.

Check below the full message from the creator of FFVII Remake.

“Horizon Zero Dawn, the first game in the franchise, left a huge impression on me as a game designer. I was impressed with the profound immersive experience provided by the unbelievable graphics, as well as the unique world I found myself in, a future where civilization collapsed.

In the sense that the next title should evolve even further, Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is under my command, is expected to do so in the same way. So I have a personal affinity for Horizon. As a fan, I’m really looking forward to Horizon: Forbidden West. ”

So far, there is no concrete information about the release of Part 2 of Final Fantasy VII: Remake. Horizon: Forbidden West is scheduled for 2021, but no official date has been confirmed.

Do you believe that the new Final Fantasy VII and Horizon will exceed all expectations? Leave your answer in the comments.