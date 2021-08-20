FF7 Remake May Release Book Focused on Vincent and Yuffie

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 screenwriter Kazushige Nojima speculated that a future book based on the game might focus on the characters Vincent Valentine and Yuffie Kisaragi. This and other statements were released as part of an interview published today (20) by Square Enix itself.

One of the main topics of conversation was the novel Final Fantasy VII Remake Traces of Two Pasts, written by Nojima himself and released by Square Enix last July 15th.

First novel focuses on Tifa and Aerith’s childhoods

The book is divided into two parts and focuses on the childhoods of two prominent characters in Final Fantasy VII Remake: Tifa and Aerith. It has a version for the Amazon Kindle, but it has not yet been released or located outside of Japan.

Some fans are already working on translation projects for the novel, but Square Enix is ​​expected to release its own localized version.

Writing process is painful for Nojima

In the interview, Kazushige Nojima talks a little more about the painful creative process of writing the book, which he says is still fresh in his memory.

“Writing these novels is incredibly difficult, and all the pain I felt until I got to the final manuscript is still fresh in my mind,” says the screenwriter in a half-serious, half-joking tone. “I’ll start thinking about future books when I start to forget about this pain,” adds Nojima, before giving a short laugh.

Future plans may include Yuffie and Vincent

Regarding future novels, Nojima said he sees greater potential in two Final Fantasy VII characters: Yuffie and Vincent.

“Apart from Yuffie, all the other characters that are left are old men… maybe a Vincent romance would be interesting too,” speculates the screenwriter.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 is in development

Final Fantasy VII Remake was released exclusively for PlayStation 4 on April 10, 2020 to positive critical reception. In June 2021, the game received a native version for the PlayStation 5.

Part 2 of Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development, but it doesn’t have an official name or a scheduled release yet. The promise is that the game will have a different atmosphere than part 1 and will be a direct sequel to Yuffie’s INTERmission in Intergrade.