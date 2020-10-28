FF7 Remake: Aerith’s voice actor cosplays her character

Among the various successes of Final Fantasy VII Remake, one of the coolest things was the possibility of going deeper and developing your characters better. Briana White, the voice actress of Aerith in the English version of the game, revealed that she loved her work so much that she went a step further and prepared a beautiful cosplay of the most beloved character by fans of the Square Enix classic, check out:

Beyond excited to share these first 2 photos of my Aerith cosplay. How lucky am I to voice her?

Photographed by @MartinWongPhoto, styled by @helloiamkate, dress & hair ribbon made by @LadyxZero. More pics to come!

🌸💚 pic.twitter.com/zj2p7vtmHL — Briana White (@ItsBrianaWhite) October 24, 2020

“I’m more than excited to reveal my first Aerith cosplay photos!” celebrated Briana. “How lucky am I to be able to give her a voice?”

Unfortunately there is still no prediction of when we will see her return to the character, as the next chapter of Remake does not yet have a release date set. What did you think of the cosplay photos? Comment below!



