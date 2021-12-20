FF VII Remake Offered By Plus Wins Free Upgrade to PS5

FF VII Remake: Square Enix entered Christmas week with good news for PS Plus subscribers who activated Final Fantasy VII Remake when the game was offered in a very confusing way for the PS4 between March games on the console. These people will finally be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game for free.

As mentioned, in March of this year, Final Fantasy VII Remake was offered as one of the free games of the month for PS Plus subscribers. Around the same time, it was announced FF VII Remake Intergrade, the improved version of the game for the PS5, accompanied by DLC with an extra adventure from Yuffie.

Players who had already purchased the FF VII Remake on PS4 could receive the upgrade to the PS5 version of the game for free, with the option to purchase the DLC separately. Players who activated the game through Plus, however, were barred from this free upgrade. Your only option to play the enhanced version was to purchase the Intergrade pack on the PS5, repurchasing the game.

This policy has been criticized not only for being confusing, but also because the improvements brought by the game on its PS5 version are not among the most expressive we’ve seen games make. Having to buy the game again because you activated it on Plus seemed unfair to many players.

Now, with Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade finally coming to PC, via Epic, players who picked up the game for Plus will finally be able to upgrade to the PS5 as normal, without paying anything else.