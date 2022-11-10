Fever Ray announces new album “Radical Romantics” and will share the song “Carbon Dioxide”

It features Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Fever Ray announced plans for a new album and shared the track “Carbon Dioxide” from the upcoming record.

Karin Dreyer, a former member of The Knife, last released music under the pseudonym Fever Ray in the form of the 2017 album “Plunge”. This record followed Dreyer’s self-titled debut in 2009.

The new album “Radical Romantics”, which also features Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, was co-written/co-produced by Fever Ray along with their brother/former Knife bandmate Olof Dreijer.

They also shared a new track, “Carbon Dioxide,” which follows the first taster from the album “What They Call Us,” released last month.

According to a press release, Dreyer said that they “wanted to describe the feeling of falling in love” in the new song.

The album will be released on March 10, 2023 via Mute Records. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Last year, The Knife broadcast a special “audio-visual experience” online to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The Swedish duo released their self-titled debut album back in 2001, having released their first seven-inch single a year earlier.

In addition, “Silent Shout” (2006) was re-released on new colored vinyl on Rabid Records.

The Knife’s fourth and final studio album “Shaking The Habitual” was released in 2013. The band played their last concert in Reykjavik at Iceland Airwaves in November of the following year.

The full track list of “Radical Romantics” is as follows:

1. “As we are called”

2. “Trembling”

3. “New dishes”

4. “Kandy”

5. “Even this”

6. “In search of a ghost”

7. “Carbon dioxide”

8. “North”

9. “Tapping fingers”

10. “The bottom of the ocean”