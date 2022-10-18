Festival “When we were young” 2022 – see the schedule

The Las Vegas Festival starts this weekend.

The festival “When we were young” announced the time of the first weekend — see below.

The 2022 festival, described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands over the past two decades,” was announced earlier this year when My Chemical Romance and Paramore topped the list.

After the original October 22 date sold out, the festival added the same lineup the next day at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, followed by a third date on October 29, mostly with the same score.

In addition to the two headliners, Bring Me The Horizon, Bright Eyes, The Used and others, they will also perform on five stages of the festival (Black, Pink, Checker, Stripes and Neon Tent).

This year’s edition starts this Saturday, when the bands play from 11:45 to midnight. Paramore is scheduled to perform on the Pink stage at 21:40 for an hour, and My Chemical Romance will perform on the Black stage from 22:40.

The festival marks the first new Paramore show to be announced since the band took a break in 2018. The trio, led by Hayley Williams, spoke in detail about their long-awaited sixth album “This Is Why” last month and released its title track.

Although the festival will still take place this year, the line-up of participants for 2023 has already been announced: Blink-182 and Green Day have been announced as headliners, and performers such as 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte and Rise Against are scheduled for October 21, 2023.

Tickets for 2023 are sold out, but you can subscribe to the newsletter for more information about tickets.

This news comes after the announcement that Blink-182 has reunited with Tom DeLong for a big world tour and new music. The new single “Eging” was released last week (October 14), and this is the first time in a decade that DeLong, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker have worked together in the studio.