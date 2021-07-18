Festigame 2021: prizes and how to win a Playstation 5 or Nintendo Switch Lite ….

Festigame 2021: During the FestiGame 2021 broadcasts, spectacular prizes will be raffled off for all those attending this virtual fair. This Saturday, July 17, the second day of broadcasts of FestiGame Fanta Online 2021, the new online version of the largest video game fair in Chile, will take place.

Among all the content that will be broadcast, different contests will be held for viewers to win products by tuning into the FestiGame broadcast.

How to win a PlayStation 5, a Nintendo Switch Lite or any of the FestiGame Fanta Online prizes?

Festigame together with its sponsors, will carry out five active contests with different mechanics and here we will tell you how to participate.

Win a PlayStation 5 with Universidad Central

Central University will raffle a PS5 answering a trivia about the history of FestiGame. You just have to go to www.festigame.com, click on the banner “How FestiGamer are you?” complete your data and answer a trivia. All those who answer correctly will be participating through the next generation console. You have until July 25 to participate.

On behalf of FestiGame you can take a Nintendo Switch

FestiGame will be raffling a Nintendo Switch Lite during the event’s live stream. In order to win the console of the Japanese company, you must take a photo of yourself watching the stream along with a Pokémon product, then share the photo on Instagram and tag Festigamer, in addition to commenting with the hashtag #FestiGameFanta Online.

Acer will raffle a Notebook Gamer Nitro 5

Acer and FestiGame give you the chance to win an incredible Nitro 5 gamer notebook so you can play your favorite video games. You just have to publicly share a photo and / or video watching the event online with the hashtag # Festigame2021, tag 2 friends who always race in your games and follow the accounts @acerchile and @festigame.