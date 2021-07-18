Festigame 2021: how to watch FIFA, Gran Turismo Sport

Festigame 2021: Find out when the final rounds of the FIFA, Gran Turismo Sport and Mortal Kombat 11 competitions will take place during FestiGame Fanta Online. Last Friday began a new version of FestiGame, this time adapted to the digital world so that all the public can enjoy video games from the comfort of their home.

The largest gamer event in Chile will live its winter edition from July 16 to 18 with various activities, content and live tournaments for all viewers who tune in to the broadcast.

How and where to watch the FestiGame Fanta Online 2021 competitions?

On this occasion, FestiGame Fanta Online will have three esports competitions. FIFA 21, Mortal Kombat 11 and Gran Turismo Sport will say present in the second digital version of this fair dedicated to video games.

From 13:20 hours (GMT-4) on Saturday, July 17, the semifinal of the SimRacing Cup will begin, in which the best drivers will compete for a place in the grand final that will be held on Sunday, July 18.

At 6.15 pm (GMT-4) the semifinal of the Soccer Cup will be played and immediately afterwards the final phase of the Fighting Tournament.

You can follow the competitions and content that will be shown at FestiGame Fanta Online 2021 for free through the official channels of the event on Twitch, Booyah and TikTok.