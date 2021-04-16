Ferrari to introduce its first fully electric car in 2025

Ferrari: Although it has produced cars with hybrid systems before, it has never produced a fully electric car. However, this will change by 2025. In his speech at the annual general assembly, John Elkann, who is acting CEO of Ferrari, announced that the first fully electric Ferrari will be introduced in 2025.

Different statements about electric cars have come from Ferarri in the past. Statements that the company will never release an electric car, will release the first electric super car, or will not release an electric car before 2025 have been heard in the last 10 years.

Elkann used the following statements on the subject: “We continue to implement our electrification strategy in a highly disciplined manner. Our interpretation and use of these technologies in motorsport and road cars gives us a great opportunity to be unique and to pass on the Ferrari passion to future generations. We started by setting the bar very high. Using our knowledge in motor racing, we have created a spectacular technical advance and driving experience in our hybrid vehicles. Our hybrid cars SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider are among the best in Ferrari history in terms of both style and performance. We want to introduce our first fully electric car in 2025. We are very excited for this. ”

While Ferrari finally set a clear date for producing electric cars, it also made statements about its approach to autonomous driving. The company, which does not plan to produce driverless cars, aims to offer some autonomous driving features in line with customer preference.