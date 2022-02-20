Ferrari Roma, Bentley GT Speed and Aston Martin Compete in DBS Drag Race

The famous YouTube channel carwow is here with another interesting new drag race. The models that share their trump cards on the drag track this week; Ferrari Roma and Bentley became GT Speed ​​and Aston Martin became DBS. We can say that in every stage of the race, unpredictable results emerged. Here is the video of that race…

This week’s guests in classic drag races were Ferrari Roma and Bentley GT Speed ​​and Aston Martin DBS. We can say that all three models are not designed to dust the racetracks. Before we take a look at the race itself, let’s take a look at the general features of the cars, as always.

General characteristics of the racers:

Let's start with our Bentley GT Speed ​​racer. It comes with a 6-liter V12 engine that can produce 659 horsepower and 900Nm of torque. This vehicle is automatic transmission. When we look at the weight; It weighs in at 2273 kg and is also the heaviest vehicle on the track. The price of our competitor is stated as 210 thousand pounds.

Our second competitor is Aston Martin DBS. The vehicle has a 5.2-liter natural V12 engine. In addition, the car reduces the most power with 715 horsepower and 900Nm. Aston Martin DBS weighs 1845 kg. The price of our competitor is stated as 340 thousand pounds.

Our third and final competitor is Ferrari Roma. The vehicle has a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. In addition, the car reduces the most power with 620 horsepower and 760Nm. Weighing 1540 kg, the Ferrari Roma is the lightest vehicle on the track. The price of our competitor is stated as 170,000 pounds.

Now it’s time for the race where these three strong rivals share their trump cards. In the first stage of the race (4:23 and 4:51 and 5:16), the departure speeds of the vehicles are tested. In the second stage (6:10 and 7:20), the acceleration abilities of the cars while driving are competed. The third and final stage (10:35) includes the brake test.

