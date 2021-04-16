Ferrari makes date for its first fully electric car

Ferrari has previously produced cars with hybrid powertrains. But at this week’s Annual General Meeting, deputy CEO John Elkann announced to investors that the automaker will announce “the first fully electric Ferrari” by 2025.

In a sustainability report (PDF) published at the same time, Ferrari announced new body styles, including “hybrid and electric powertrains” as well as the upcoming Purosangue SUV.

Ferrari focuses on comfort and sportiness

Deputy CEO John Elkann said, “We continue to execute our electrification strategy in a highly disciplined manner. And our interpretation and application of these technologies in motor sports and road vehicles is a great opportunity to carry Ferrari uniqueness and passion to new generations, ”he said.

The SF90 Stradale is cited as the first application of the rear-mid engine architecture that can take into account the weight and position of an electric motor and battery.

Ferrari is also working on new designs for front mid-engined vehicles with high range, between comfort and sportiness.

Ferrari also touched on autonomous driving technology as well as electric car production. While the Italian manufacturer has no plans to produce self-driving cars, “it will adopt certain features of autonomous driving technology in response to legal developments and customer preferences, especially in the GT segment.”

CEO John continued his speech as follows;

“As you can imagine, we started by raising the bar. Using our knowledge of motor racing, we have created great technical achievement and driving experience, such as our hybrid cars SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider. They are in the best Ferrari tradition, both in style and performance. ”

“We are also very excited about our first fully electric Ferrari, which we plan to launch in 2025. Thanks to the engineers and designers at Maranello, you can be sure that anything you can imagine for such a milestone in our history will happen. So we see this exciting decade of acceleration as opening even more ways to push the limits of excellence and passion in everything we do. “