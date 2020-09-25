Ferrari introduced the Portofino M model!

Ferrari introduced the new Portofino M model. The Portofino M, which is called the make-up version of the Ferrari Portofino, stands out with its dynamic exterior design details and a 3855 cc 620 HP V8 turbo engine.
Ferreri Portofino M more aggressive than its predecessor
Portofino M aims to offer more than expected with many technical innovations. Representing the change in the Ferrari Portofino series, the M model comes with a 3855 cc turbo engine belonging to the V8 turbo family. Along with the engine optimized to produce 620 HP at 7,500 rpm, an 8-speed gearbox is offered instead of the 7-speed version of Ferrari’s current Portofino models.
The Portofino M creates its own characteristic with its more sporty and aggressively designed front bumpers compared to the previous member of the series. Note that the M model, which has more compact dimensions than its predecessor Portofino, comes with a racing mode that further improves its handling and traction, and this mode is supported by the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer.
Ferrari Portofino M Technical Specifications:
Engine
- Type: V8 with 90 degree turbocharger
- Cylinder volume: 3855 cc
- Maximum power: 620 HP (456 kW), 5750-7500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 760 Nm, 3000 – 5750 rpm
Size and Weight
- Length: 4594 mm
- Width: 1938 mm (2020 mm with side mirrors)
- Height: 1318 mm
- Wheelbase: 2670 mm
- Empty weight: 1545 kg
Performance
- Maximum speed: 320 km / h
- 0-100 km / h: 3.4 sec
- 0-200 km / h: 9.8 sec