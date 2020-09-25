Ferrari introduced the Portofino M model!

Ferrari introduced the new Portofino M model. The Portofino M, which is called the make-up version of the Ferrari Portofino, stands out with its dynamic exterior design details and a 3855 cc 620 HP V8 turbo engine.

Ferreri Portofino M more aggressive than its predecessor

Portofino M aims to offer more than expected with many technical innovations. Representing the change in the Ferrari Portofino series, the M model comes with a 3855 cc turbo engine belonging to the V8 turbo family. Along with the engine optimized to produce 620 HP at 7,500 rpm, an 8-speed gearbox is offered instead of the 7-speed version of Ferrari’s current Portofino models.

The Portofino M creates its own characteristic with its more sporty and aggressively designed front bumpers compared to the previous member of the series. Note that the M model, which has more compact dimensions than its predecessor Portofino, comes with a racing mode that further improves its handling and traction, and this mode is supported by the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer.

Ferrari Portofino M Technical Specifications:

Engine

Type: V8 with 90 degree turbocharger

Cylinder volume: 3855 cc

Maximum power: 620 HP (456 kW), 5750-7500 rpm

Maximum torque: 760 Nm, 3000 – 5750 rpm

Size and Weight

Length: 4594 mm

Width: 1938 mm (2020 mm with side mirrors)

Height: 1318 mm

Wheelbase: 2670 mm

Empty weight: 1545 kg

Performance

Maximum speed: 320 km / h

0-100 km / h: 3.4 sec

0-200 km / h: 9.8 sec



