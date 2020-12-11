Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri Retired

It has been announced that Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri, who has been fighting the coronavirus for a while, resigned from his post and decided to retire. Camilleri, 65, was appointed in 2018 after the death of former boss Sergio Marchionne.

Louis Camilleri, who was at the top of Italy-based luxury car manufacturer Ferrari, resigned from the company with a sudden decision. The company did not fully disclose the reason for Camillieri’s resignation, but said he left for “personal reasons”. According to Reuters, the former boss had to leave his job because of health problems that required weeks of hospitalization.

It is known that Camillieri, who took the CEO seat in the summer of 2018 after the death of former Ferrari chief Sergio Marchionne, was hospitalized for a while due to COVID-19. However, he is now said to be in good condition and recovering at home. It was announced that 65-year-old Camilleri resigned from his post of chairman of the board of directors at Philip Morris International, as well as Ferrari.

‘I know the best years of Ferrari are yet to come’

“Ferrari has been a part of my life and it was a great privilege to serve as CEO,” the outgoing CEO said in a statement. “My admiration for Maranello’s extraordinary men and women and their passion and commitment to everything they do knows no bounds. I am proud of the numerous achievements the company has achieved since 2018 and I know that Ferrari’s best years are yet to come,” he added.

Following the departure of Louis Camilleri, Gianni Agnelli’s grandson, John Elkann, who is also the chairman of the Fiat Chrysler Group, will temporarily manage the company. Speaking after the former CEO’s decision to leave, Elkann said, “I would like to express our most sincere thanks to Louis for his uninterrupted commitment as our Chief Executive Officer since 2018 and as our Board Member since 2015.”

Speaking also of Camilleri’s passion for Ferrari, Elkann said, “His passion for Ferrari was limitless, and under his leadership, the company further consolidated its position as one of the world’s largest companies, taking advantage of its truly unique heritage and its pursuit of impeccable excellence. we wish a retirement, “he said.



