Ferrari Announces Partnership To Launch Digital Products

Ferrari announced on Monday (27) an agreement with technology company Velas Network that provides for the creation of exclusive digital content for the automaker’s fans. The partnership, which also includes sponsorship of the Italian brand’s Formula 1 team, will start to take effect in 2022.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Velas is known for providing blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Cryptographic assets, which contain an identification code making them unique, have gained increasing popularity, particularly with the sale of digital art.

With the agreement, the expectation is that the famous luxury sports car maker will enter the digital market soon, launching its own NFTs. There is still no further information on this, but Velas co-founder Farhad Shagulyamov has suggested the possibility of this happening.

Soon, fans of the Italian brand will have access to “exclusive digital content”.

“Velas has introduced an innovative range of blockchain pioneering technology and associated products, which will now be showcased at the height of motorsport,” commented the startup’s CEO. He also celebrated the chance to join an “icon of excellence”, referring to Ferrari.

eSports sponsorship

This partnership between Ferrari and Velas also includes the technology firm’s support for the Ferrari E-Sports Series, a virtual competition organized by Scuderia, in addition to the production of digital content and products and sponsorship of the F1 team.

The automaker’s eSports team that competes in the F1 E-Sports Series, official online championship that has the presence of all teams from the F1 World Cup, is another that will be sponsored by the company.

“We are delighted to start this collaboration with Velas Network AG, a company that makes innovation and performance the hallmark of technologically advanced products and services,” said Ferrari General Manager and Team Leader Mattia Binotto.