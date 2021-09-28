Ferrari Adds The Name That Designs iPhones To Its Team

Jony Ive, who was among Ferrari’s CEO candidates last year, will advise the Ferrari design team.

Ferrari’s parent company, Exor, announced that they have reached an agreement with LoveForm to design the company’s first electric car.

Jony Ive, who led the Apple design team from 1996 to 2019, resigned in November 2019 and founded his own company. Ive, who works as a design consultant for big companies with the company LoveForm, which he founded with Marc Newson, also joined Ferrari among his clients.

“As Ferrari collectors, we are delighted to be working with this extraordinary company,” Ive and Newson said in a statement. Collaborating with a team led by an excellent designer like Flavio Manzoni will add a lot to us. We believe that the designs we create together will be unique and flawless.” used the phrases.

Announcing that LoveForm’s creativity and Ferrari’s legendary performance will come together, the company will also support the Italian company’s work in the fashion industry, including the first electric car by 2025.

“We contacted Jony and Marc shortly after LoveForm was founded,” said Ferrari Chairman John Elkann. The duo, who are the architects of world-famous products, will do very good works with our opportunities.” said.

Stating that they have been friends with John Elkann for many years, Ive and Newson stated that they admired his visionary personality. Underlining that they will undertake important works within the body of Exor, the duo announced that they are excited about the cooperation with Ferrari.