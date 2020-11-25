Ferrari 488 GT Modificata introduced! Here are the features

The Ferrari 488 GT Modificata, featuring technologies developed for both the 488 GT3 and 488 GTE, was introduced. The model, which is produced in limited numbers and developed only for the track, can also be used in Ferrari Club Competizioni GT events.

The 700-horsepower monster! Ferrari 488 GT Modificata introduced

The 488 GT Modificata, which has higher horsepower than the 488 GT3 and 488 GTE models, comes with a twin-turbo 700 hp V8 engine. Renewed gearbox ratios and carbon fiber clutch provide higher power.

The 488 GT Modificata, which has the most innovative features of the models it inspired, shows that the powertrain can now go beyond FIA rules. The center of pressure of the model, which confronts us with its advanced aerodynamic features, has been shifted forward.

The 488 GT Modificata, built entirely on carbon fiber with the exception of an aluminum roof and some parts, uses the braking system developed with Brembo. ABS, which is in the new brake system with low torque like in the World Championship vehicles, was adapted from the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 model and integrated.

The model, which attracts attention with its advanced cockpit design and seat design that fully embraces the driver, exceeds today’s sports car standards.



