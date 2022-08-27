Fernando Tatis Jr. Loses Support after Suspension

Late on Friday night, the baseball world learned that Fernando Tatis Jr. had lost a major sponsor and support.

Adidas has severed relations with the San Diego Padres star after he was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance. Tatis joined Adidas in early 2020, and he even had his own branded Ultra Boost DNA shoes.

“We believe that sports should be fair,” Adidas said in a statement via ESPN. We have a clear policy regarding doping, and we can confirm that our partnership with Fernando Tatis Jr. will not continue.”

Earlier this week, Tatis Jr. apologized for his mistake.

“I’ve let so many people down,” Tatis said in his first comments. “I have lost so many people’s love. I failed. I failed them all. I have failed my country. I failed my family, my parents. I am very sorry for my mistakes. I’ve seen my dreams turn into my worst nightmares.”

Should Adidas break off relations with Tatis?