Fernanda Castillo presents new photos of her pregnancy

Fernanda Castillo and Erik Hayser have become one of the spoiled couples in social networks, where they continually share the progress of their pregnancy with their followers through beautiful photographs.

This is how again the future parents posed together in a tender photo session that they made known on their respective Instagram accounts, where they boasted how happy they are during this wonderful stage of their lives.

Along with the phrase: “Once upon a time there was a dream … that we built”, the actress who is remembered for her character as Mónica Robles in ‘The Lord of the Skies’ boasted a series of photographs in which she is seen wasting love alongside of her fiancé.

In just a couple of hours, the snapshots exceeded 120,000 “likes”, as well as numerous displays of affection from fans and some celebrities such as Maite Perroni, Angelique Boyer and Carmen Villalobos.

Days before, the actress of ‘Intimate Enemy’ released several images in which she appeared sitting in a park accompanied by some friends and said she was grateful for the friendship, abundance, connection, sisterhood, protection, nature and of course her huge belly.

Although so far the couple has not revealed when their firstborn will be born, a few weeks ago Angelique Boyer revealed that her nephew, as she lovingly calls him, could reach the world at the end of 2020.

“It makes me very happy, because we already know that he is a child, that he arrives in December, so the family grows and I will be the most pampering aunt, both of mine and of others”, confessed the protagonist of ‘ Lies’.



