Ferguson: “Bitcoin Winner Of The Revolution We Are In”

Niall Ferguson, a globally respected economic historian, spoke of the pandemic that we were experiencing a monetary revolution and that Bitcoin was by far the biggest winner. Ferguson focused on the performance of dollars, gold and Bitcoin in his article published in Bloomberg.

Historian Niall Ferguson shared his article he published on Bloomberg on Twitter. Ferguson said:

“We are experiencing a multifaceted monetary revolution, and few of us grasp this situation at full scale. Bitcoin wins. The essence of the discussion in my article is that Bitcoin not only has a scarce supply but is also a sovereign currency. “

Dan Tapiero could not hide his astonishment over Ferguson’s sharing:

“Amazing and tremendous.

“Biden should include Bitcoin in the US financial system.”

One of the most respected historians, Ferguson’s comment on Bitcoin attracted attention. ”

Famous historian was against Bitcoin in previous years

Niall Ferguson argued that a cryptocurrency using blockchain could not be used and stated that Bitcoin was deceptive. Stating that the crypto money market should be given the necessary attention with the big leap in BTC in 2017, the historian also emphasized that Bitcoin could be digital gold.

The epidemic sped up the monetary revolution

Ferguson started his article by referring to the Kovid-19 outbreak we are in. Stating that the pandemic is a catalyst that accelerates the monetary revolution, the historian; He drew attention to the performance seen in the price of USD, gold and Bitcoin. Expressing that the dollar is the most popular currency globally, Ferguson said that the dollar did not lose much value this year. The historian, who stated that gold rose by 15% on dollar basis, underlined that there was an increase of 139% in the BTCUSD parity.

The historian who also brought the Nobel Prize winner Roubini’s call to Bitcoin “Shitcoin” on the agenda and stated in an interview that he accepted that BTC is a partial store of value; He also touched on the recent BTC comments made by names such as Paul Tudor Jones, Stan Druckenmiller and Bill Miller.

“What is happening now is that Bitcoin is being adopted as a store of value, not as a means of payment.”

Positive and negative features of Bitcoin

Ferguson lists the shortcomings of Bitcoin as follows: Bitcoin is slow as a means of payment, the BTC blockchain network can process about 3,000 transactions every 10 minutes, and transaction costs.

Among its positive features are the shortage of supply, its domination of the market and the ease of making payments without intermediary institutions such as banks.

Joe Biden should consider Bitcoin instead of digital dollar

Niall Ferguson stated that in the early days of the emergence of Bitcoin adoption by various criminals and its use in some illegal activities, BTC’s reputation was damaged. Reminding that the criminals have not stopped using crypto coins yet in the report of the USA on the subject, the historian mentioned that people prefer crypto coins more and more in order not to be followed in their monetary transactions.

Lastly, commenting that Joe Biden should integrate Bitcoin into the financial system, the historian said:

“Joe Biden should acknowledge the benefits of integrating Bitcoin into the US financial system rather than trying to create a digital currency like China. After all, Bitcoin is designed to be a more decentralized and privacy-conscious system. “



