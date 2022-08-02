On Tuesday morning, the NFL announced significant fines for the Miami Dolphins following an investigation into the team over allegations of tampering and refueling.

The NFL suspended the Dolphins’ first-round picks in 2023, and third- and fourth-round picks in 2024. In addition, the owner of the club, Stephen Ross, was suspended until October 17.

Since Ross was on the bench for several games, fans wondered who would be in charge of the front office. Dolphin co-owner Fergie-yes, this Fergie-may be in line.

“Since the majority owner of the Dolphins and his high-ranking partner have been removed from office, the highest-ranking owner of the team now seems to be Fergie. This is not a drill. Everyone has to report to Fergie. Sherman said.

Fans are ready for Fergie to lead the NFL franchise.

“Fergie is about to make a hostile takeover of the Dolphins. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Black Eyed Seize,” one person said.

“We need dolphins on Amazon, the equivalent of Hard Knocks, which is filmed during the season. I need to see Fergie running the football team on TV,” another fan said.

“For once in my life, I would like the Dolphins organization to be normal,” said a third fan.

Should Fergie take the seat?