Fenyx Rising announces exclusive demo on Google Stadia

Players will be able to enjoy for a limited time this new production from the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Ubisoft Quebec is about to launch its new video game after Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Both titles share the same mythology, but differ in tone and in some playable aspects. Those who want to try the product will be able to do so thanks to a demo on Google Stadia, which will be available from October 22 to October 29 of that same month. The demo was announced during Stadia Connect along with Humankind and Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle.

Players will have the opportunity to step into the shoes of Fenyx, a deadly warrior who will help the gods to reclaim Olympus. In this new intellectual property, the Quebec studios explore a new open world, where the character will have to fight against numerous enemies, mythological creatures and puzzles that will challenge the character’s ability to advance in his adventure.

December 3 in stores

Immortals: Fenyx Rising will be released on December 3 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia. Those who buy the title in the current generation will be able to update for free to the version of the next consoles, in the line of the next Ubisoft video games, among which are Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Far Cry 6.

The new from Ubisoft Quebec will be one of the games that benefit from the advantages of Ubisoft Connect, a service that will unify Uplay and Ubisoft Club to add functionalities such as cross-play or cross-save. It is already confirmed that Immortals will be one of the products that will share the progression regardless of the platform on which players play.



