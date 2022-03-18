Fenerbahce’s Osayi Samuel Transfer Offers Increase

Last minute Fenerbahçe transfer news… Offers are pouring in for Osayi Samuel, who was included in the squad during Emre Belözoğlu’s sporting directorship period in Fenerbahçe, to the yellow-dark blue club. The British want Emre Belözoğlu’s transfer from QPR, Osayi Samuel.

Bright Osayi-Samuel, which Fenerbahçe added to its staff during the halftime period, is having the best period under the Yellow-Navy Blue form, and its performance continues to attract the attention of European clubs.

OFFERS ARE STARTING TO COME

Bright Osayi-Samuel, who plays as a right-back out of necessity, gave a successful performance. Offers from England began to come to the young actor.

THE DECISION IS YOUR NEW TEACHER

Fenerbahçe management is not sitting at the bargaining table with any club for Osayi at this stage. They leave the decision to the new coach.

IF FAIL, CONTINUE ON RIGHT BACK

If the 24-year-old football player continues his career in the yellow-dark blue club, he will play at right-back, not in the front, next season.

EXPECTED TO BE INVITATION TO THE NATIONAL TEAM

This season, Osayi, who played 36 games in all lanes with Fenerbahçe, scored 2 goals and provided 3 assists, is expected to be invited to the Nigerian National Team after his rising performance.