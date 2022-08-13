Fenerbahce transfer news: Maxi Gomez has signed a lawsuit!

It was claimed that Maxi Gomez, one of the names on the transfer agenda of the Fenerbahce striker, left Valencia last night and signed a preliminary protocol with Fenerbahce as part of the agreement.

Fenerbahce is preparing to achieve a result in the transfer of the forward. It was reported that the transition of Maxi Gomez to the Yellow-Navy Blue team, where such names as Misha Batshuayi, Vincent Abubakar, Alexander Serlot were on the agenda, was coming to an end. The Spanish press reported that an agreement had been reached on this issue.

The claim he signed!

The local TV and radio channel of the Valencia region in Spain, A Punt, reported that the transfer of Maxi Gomez to Fenerbahce has been completed. In the news that appeared last night, it was said that Maxi Gomez is no longer a Valencia player, while it was stated that he signed a contract with Fenerbahce.

There was no information about the amount agreed between the Spanish club and Fenerbahce.

It is claimed that the second breakup with Maxi Gomez after Jasper Cillessen in Valencia happened a few days later. Maxi Gomez, who transferred from Celta for 14.5 million euros in 2019, scored 22 goals and made 15 assists in 105 games for Valencia.