Fenerbahce played big again in the transfer and made a move for the world-famous star. The Yellow-Navy Blues caught Chelsea’s star, Hakim Ziyech. The 29-year-old Moroccan star had a meeting with his manager for the midfield.

According to the news of the calendar, the yellow-dark blue people made a 1.5-year rental offer for Hakim Ziyech. He offered a salary of 5 million Euros for 1.5 years. However, the player side has not made a positive or negative return for the time being. The Moroccan star plays on the right wing and in the number 10 position.

Hakim Ziyech agreed with PSG, but the transfer was rough. PSG’s transfer to Ziyech has been canceled due to Chelsea’s failure to submit documents in a timely manner. Chelsea sent the necessary documents wrong 3 times and the transfer was shelved.

The British team did a similar situation by constantly sending erroneous and incomplete documents to Nottingham Forest in order to sell Batshuayi on loan instead of on loan. The transfer has ended in the major leagues of Europe. The Super League continues until February 8.