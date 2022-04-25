Fenerbahce is preparing a new offer for Jorge Jesus

Without a club since leaving Benfica in December 2021, Jorge Jesus can switch to Turkish football. According to the Fanatic website, Fenerbahce is preparing a new offer to count on the Portuguese coach.

Fenerbahce already tried to hire the former Flamengo coach in early April. The president of the Turkish club, Ali Koc, will travel to Portugal to meet with Jorge Jesus and his representatives to propose a new offer.

In case they disagree with Jorge Jesus, Fenerbahce already have a “plan B”. Former German national team coach Joachim Lev is another name that the Turkish club is interested in.