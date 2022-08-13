Fenerbahce has completed the transfer of Maxi Gomez! Here is the claim

The latest news about transfers to Fenerbahce… An urgent application has appeared at Fenerbahce, which is negotiating with names such as Serlot and Abubakar. According to the Spanish press, Fenerbahce has completed the transfer of Maxi Gomez. Here are the details…

Fenerbahce is close to the happy denouement of the transfer forward. A warm development took place in the yellow-blue team, in which such names as Michy Batshuayi, Vincent Abubakar, Alexander Serlot came to the fore.According to the news in A Punt, Fenerbahce has linked Maxi Gomez from Valencia with his flowers. it was stated that he is not a player, it was stated that he signed a contract with Fenerbahce.

There was no information about how much Fenerbahce will pay for this transfer, he scored 22 goals and gave 15 assists in the game.