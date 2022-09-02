Fenerbahce confirms agreement to sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea

Turkish club Fenerbahce has confirmed that it has reached an agreement to sign striker Michi Batshuayi from Chelsea.

It was expected that the Belgian would join Nottingham Forest on the deadline day of England, but he saw that the move failed in the late afternoon, which forced him to look abroad for a possible escape route from Stamford Bridge.

He did not have to wait long, as Fenerbahce confirmed that they hope to conclude a deal as soon as possible.

“Our club has reached an agreement on the transfer of Misha Batshuayi to our team,” the statement said.

“The player comes to Istanbul for interviews to undergo a medical examination and advance the process.”

Batshuayi, 28, spent last season on loan in Turkey for Besiktas, scoring 14 goals and giving five more assists in 33 games.

He returned to Chelsea this summer, but has not participated in any competitions so far. Instead, manager Thomas Tuchel preferred Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling and the young Armando Broch as strikers, while the appearance of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Deadline Day only pushed the Belgian even lower in the hierarchy.

Batshuayi first joined the Blues back in 2016 for a fee of about 33 million pounds, and he managed to score 25 goals in 77 games for the club.