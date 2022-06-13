Fenerbahce Beko is the champion!

Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Anadolu Efes 92-80 in the ING Basketball Super League and became the champion by winning the series 3-1.

The champion of the season in the ING Basketball Super League has been announced.

Anadolu Efes hosted Fenerbahçe Beko in the 4th match of the final series.

Fenerbahce Beko won the match with a score of 92-80.

With this result, the yellow-dark blue team won the series 3-1 and declared its championship.

Fenerbahce Beko, who ended his four-year longing, reached its 10th championship.

Hall: Sinan Erdem

Referees: Aytuğ Ekti, Kerem Baki, Alper Altuğ Köselerli

Anadolu Efes: Larkin 10, Micic 10, Bryant 10, Singleton 17, Pleiss 17, Buğrahan Tuncer 3, Dunston 8, Erten Gazi, Egemen Güven, Ömer Can İlyasoğlu 3, Yiğitcan Saybir 2

Fenerbahçe Beko: Henry 6, De Colo 17, Biberovic 3, Vesely 18, Booker 9, Metecan Birsen 4, Şehmus Hazer 5, Melih Mahmutoğlu 13, Guduric 16, Ahmet Düverioğlu 1

1. Period: 12-24

Circuit: 35-41

3. Period: 61-70

Memories of the match

Fenerbahce Beko started the match well and outperformed the first 5 minutes by 11-7. In the last section, the yellow-dark blue team, who carried the lead to double digits (10-21) with Guduric’s free throws, closed the quarter ahead 24-12.

Starting the second quarter effectively, the yellow-dark blue team increased the lead to 16 points with Şehmus Hazer’s basket in the 11th minute: 12-28. Increasing the hardness of the defense, Anadolu Efes drew the lead to single digits with Larkin’s basket from behind the three-point line in the 15th minute: 24-33. Fenerbahce Beko was superior to the locker room 41-35.

Starting the second half effectively, Anadolu Efes reduced the lead to 1 point with Singleton’s three-pointer in the 22nd minute: 42-43. Fenerbahce Beko, who recovered with the baskets of Vesely and Henry, was ahead 55-50 in the 25th minute. Fenerbahce Beko, which increased the lead to double digits (50-61) again with Melih Mahmutoğlu’s three-pointer in the 27th minute, entered the final period with a 70-61 lead.

Fenerbahce Beko started the last quarter well and increased the lead to 14 points with Booker’s basket in the 33rd minute: 65-79. The yellow-dark blue team, who continued their outstanding game and carried the difference up to 19 points (68-87) in the 36th minute, won the game 92-80 in the match, which they dominated from start to finish.

Vesely scored 18 points and De Colo 17 points for Fenerbahçe Beko.

Medipol Başakşehir Technical Director Emre Belözoğlu also watched the match. In addition, Europa League CEO Jordi Bertomeu followed the match with Anadolu Efes Club President Tuncay Özilhan.