Fenerbahce allegedly agreed with Maxi Gomez

It was alleged that Maxi Gomez, one of the names on Fenerbahce’s transfer agenda, left Valencia and signed a preliminary protocol with Fenerbahce as part of the agreement.

Fenerbahce is preparing to achieve a result in the transfer of the forward. It was reported that the transition of Maxi Gomez to the yellow-blue team is about to be completed, where such names as Michy Batshuayi, Vincent Abubakar, Alexander Serlot, Andrea Belotti are on the agenda. The Spanish press reported that an agreement had been reached.

IS SIGNED

The local TV and radio channel of the Valencia region in Spain, A Punt, reported that the transfer of Maxi Gomez to Fenerbahce has been completed. There was no information about the amount agreed between the Spanish club and Fenerbahce.

It is claimed that the second breakup with Maxi Gomez after Jasper Cillessen in Valencia happened a few days later.

Maxi Gomez, who transferred from Celta for 14.5 million euros in 2019, scored 22 goals and made 15 assists in 105 games for Valencia.