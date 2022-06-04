Fellow defenders of Daredevil are his only hope for survival

Attention: there are spoilers ahead of Devil’s Reign: Omega!

Two Marvel comics Daredevils, Elektra Nachios and Matt Murdock, are once again on a collision course with the Hand, and this time there is nothing between a Man and a Woman without fear and an untimely demise — except for Matt’s former Fellow Defenders, Luke Cage. and former Iron Fist Danny Rand.

To the public, Matt Murdoch is dead. After his twin brother Mike was mistakenly killed by Wilson Fisk in a fit of revenge-fueled rage during the Devil’s Reign crossover, Matt took advantage of the tragedy to fade into the shadows, disappearing from the field along with another Daredevil Electra to begin his next mission: permanently destroy the Hand. The duo wants to make a bigger impact, save more than just Hell’s Kitchen or New York. They want to save the world, and both believe that destroying the Hand is the best way to do it. Unfortunately for them, however, this mission is doomed to tragedy.

In Daredevil #25, 2021 by Chip Zdarski and Marco Cecchetto, Electra reveals his plan to destroy the Hand: sacrifice himself or Matt to awaken the Fist, the ultimate weapon to end the Hand. If these plans succeed, Matt will remain dead, distraught or defeated, which means that the duo will not have a happy ending. In addition, as the events of “The Punisher” Jason Aaron, Jesus Saiz and Paul Azaceta unfold, the new leader of the Right Hand, Frank Castle, will definitely get into a fight with these two when they try to destroy the ancient organization of assassins. Simply put, the future looks bleak for these two, and the only thing that can stop them are some of Matt’s oldest friends.

In Zdarski and Rafael de Latorre’s story Devil’s Reign: Omega #1, “Fall and Rise,” Matt and Elektra encounter former Iron Fist Danny Rand and newly elected New York Mayor Luke Cage on the roof. The two question Matt’s clarity of mind, challenging his decision to fade into the shadows instead of mourning his lost brother. While Rand can’t help but call the couple crazy for taking another shot in the Arm, Cage admits he agrees that having bigger goals than stopping street thugs is the right game. However, Cage counters that this is the right approach. Matt’s friends’ “Good Cop/Bad Cop” strategy does give him a short break, but ultimately Murdoch and Elektra aren’t interested in being talked out of their mission.

However, the history between these three Defenders seems to be the only thing that can keep him from going down this path. Matt’s longtime best friend, Foggy Nelson, took a step away from him after Fisk himself almost killed him. Former love interest and assistant District Attorney Kirsten McDuffie thinks he’s dead. There is almost no one left in Matt’s life because of his own actions, and there is almost nothing left in his way to go headlong into a suicide mission to destroy the Hand. Despite this, Luke Cage and Danny Rand are still trying, and the two former Defenders may be the only force in the world that will keep these two Daredevils from a quick and untimely demise.