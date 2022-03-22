Felix’s Hilarious Path from Stray Kids Proves How Consistent He Is

Stray Kids recently launched a dance relay of their new music “MANIAC”. An excerpt from the video goes around in a circle, in which Felix stealthily crosses the display screen.

Fans found the clip quite familiar and realized that he had already performed the same thing!

In each relay that Stray Kids performed for “Back Door”, Felix crossed himself at the beginning of the video to say with his lips: “Hey, don’t you want to come in?” line.

This hilarious clip shows the films in parts, making the similarities more obvious. Felix’s pose during the walk is almost the same in every video.

Although he crosses the display screen to pronounce his part of the music, fans say that, nevertheless, it is entirely Felix’s merit. The undeniable fact that he does this more than ever proves that he is constant for sure!

Despite the fact that Felix is a brilliant experienced dancer and knows when to be critical, he chooses the most effective moments to show his comedic aspect.