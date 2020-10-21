Felix falls in love with STAY showing his natural beauty

The guys from Stray Kids have a very special connection with STAY, the trust between idols and their followers is so great that they have no problem showing themselves as they are. This time it was Felix who made his fans sigh by dedicating some very emotional words to them and also giving them beautiful images of how his face looks without makeup in a live broadcast.

The last few days have been full of good news for STAY and Stray Kids as the idols have just released ‘All In’, their song performed in Japanese was accompanied by an exciting, high-energy MV that quickly became a trend in different parts of the world. world.

Bang Chan, Hyunjin, IN, Lee Know, Han, Felix, Changbin and Seungmin have not let a single opportunity go to show what they are made of and why they have become one of the most popular bands in the K- industry. Pop.

The idols not only have impressive talent at such young ages, they have also shown that they have big hearts and STAY knows for sure.

Felix recently took over VLive to host an emotional live broadcast with his fans. The idol had a pleasant conversation with STAY and made their day by reminding them that, despite having bad days or various situations that make them cry, he will always be in front of them to hold their hands. Aww!

Lee Yongbok showed STAY that he is always in his thoughts and really cares about them, just like they care about him. The idol encouraged his followers to take care of themselves and fall asleep early so that they can rest well, he also promised that he would find them in their dreams and hug them tightly. Are you still alive after this?

FELIX SHOWS HOW HE LOOKS WITHOUT MAKEUP AND LOVES STAY

Felix’s emotional words were not the only reason why Stray Kids fans had a good morning, the idol also decided to wear a very comfortable look, he wore a casual style in his hair and did not use makeup, looking natural with his fans.

Later in the broadcast, Felix began to collect his hair in a small ponytail, thrilling his fans by making it happen to see him sporting this hairstyle.

Felix gave STAY one more chance to appreciate how his face looks without a drop of makeup and the freckles that adorn his face made more than one sigh, the idol believes that this is his most attractive trait and that makes him unique, and We could not agree more.

Felix’s beauty is not only outward, Yongbok also has a huge heart, which is why he has earned the appreciation of thousands of people around the world.

Although idols are always looking for a way to look super good in front of the cameras, many of them have shown that they do not need makeup to look radiant, all K-pop stars have attracted attention for having a natural beauty.



