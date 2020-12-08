Feel Good: series renewed for 2nd and final season Netflix

This Monday (7), Netflix announced the renewal of the Feel Good series for a 2nd season. However, this will also be the last wave of episodes of the production, developed by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson.

“I am very excited to be able to return to the world of Feel Good and see the love story of Mae and George to the dramatic conclusion we have always planned,” said the Canadian comedian in an official statement.

“I am very attached to this story and also very grateful to be working with the incredible production team and our hilarious cast again,” he added.

“After spending most of my 2020 talking only to my kettle and television, while watching the world burn on the internet, I am elated to be around other human beings again. Watching my stupid and Joe Hampson jokes come to life is heaven. Thank you, Netflix ”, added Mae Martin, in the same statement.

The production, starring Martin, a fluid and bisexual gender comedian, brings a somewhat dramatic story wrapped in various doses of humor to the screens. In it, we see the protagonist’s talent and rise in the stand-up comedy circuit.

Furthermore, the series is still about a stormy novel, full of interesting nuances that discuss deeply relevant themes in contemporary times.

In the second season of Feel Good, the love story of George (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mae will continue, while the latter will have to deal with several issues from his past. The cast also includes Lisa Kudrow, Adrian Lukis and Sophie Thompson, who will most likely return in new episodes.

For now, there is no definitive debut date for the new season of Feel Good on Netflix.



