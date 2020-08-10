Federal Revenue auction has cheaper Chromecast and ps4

The Federal Revenue of Pelotas (RS) opened an auction with several cheaper electronics. Among the lots available to individuals, it is worth mentioning the number 1, which brings a Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 mobile phone, a Playstation 4 (PS4) and more products starting at R $ 819. There are also options that include Chromecast, speaker, security camera and more smartphones, as well as consoles such as Xbox One and Nintendo 3DS. The proposals go until this Tuesday (11) at 6 pm, and the trading session is scheduled for Wednesday (12), at 8:30 am.

There are several lots aimed at Individuals. The number 15, for example, brings a Redmi Note 7, a Chromecast and an Xbox One S, in addition to other products such as headphones and IP camera, which the IRS did not specify the names. The initial bid is R $ 1.8 thousand, similar to the price of just one of the items: the Microsoft console, which appears in e-commerce for at least R $ 1,799, according to Compare.

Another example is lot 7, which features a Nintendo 3DS XL console, a Chromecast, Motorola C and Moto G6 phones, and other products. In order to purchase the devices, the user must pay amounts starting at R $ 630.

Those who have a CNPJ can find other options in exclusive lots of Legal Entities. The highlight on the Pelotas trading floor is lot 35, which includes the PS4 Pro, PS4 and Xbox One S consoles, in addition to bringing the Mi Band 4 fitness bracelet, a 240 GB SSD from Sandisk and Bluetooth speakers. Here, the initial bid is R $ 10,000.

It is also important to keep in mind that these values ​​can rise according to the interest of the auction participants. In addition, the purchased products are not guaranteed by the manufacturer and cannot be returned to the IRS. The winners are also responsible for removing the devices from the federal agency.

How to participate

The IRS auction is divided into two phases. In the first, the interested person must send purchase price proposals on the agency’s website by 6 pm on the 11th. In this part, users give bid suggestions, with a limit of one per lot. It is also possible to give up the bid, if applicable.

Only the participant who bids up to 10% less than the best proposal moves to the next stage. For example: if a lot reaches the maximum bid of R $ 2 thousand, only those who bid above R $ 1,800 will be able to participate in the online auction, which takes place on August 12, at 9:30 am. The winner must make the payment by the first business day after the auction closes and the final amount can be increased by ICMS.



