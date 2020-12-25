Federal Government tries to liquidate Ceitec

Qualcomm is one of the largest chip manufacturers in the world and has invested in Brazil with an eye on the potential of the local industry. Last year, the giant developed Qualcomm SiP 1, a 100% Brazilian chip that uses differentiated technologies to unify different components, while this year the company announced an investment fund for the Internet of Things (IoT) in Brazil in partnership with BNDES .

Despite this, few can know but the country has its own chip manufacturing company, the National Center for Advanced Electronic Technology, or Ceitec. In addition to being a state-owned company, Ceitec is the only chip manufacturer in Latin America to have 100% independent production, being responsible for the development, manufacture and testing of components, something unique also in the world.

Located in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, the company is known as “Chip do Boi State”, for producing the chips used in animal monitoring, as well as components for toll payments, access to condominiums and parking lots, among many others. Of great importance for national technological development, Ceitec should undergo some changes soon.

That’s because Jair Bolsonaro last week signed a decree that allows the liquidation of Ceitec, giving the endorsement for a social organization to manage the company, instead of the Federal Government. The idea would be to reduce state spending, which, according to the general secretary of the Presidency of the Republic, reaches R $ 80.5 million.

As the site Olhar Digital recalls, this does not necessarily indicate that Ceitec will be extinguished, but that its activities of scientific research, technological development and innovation in microelectronics will be redirected. A report by the Federal Audit Court (TCU) obtained by the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo proves this, since there would be no reason for the company’s extinction.

In any case, the measure raises concerns for specialists, who are already taking a stand against possible extinction. “Brazil cannot be left out of this area. Technology is increasingly important for the economy and society. To renounce this would be to give up a promising future for the country ”, said Jacobus Swart, director of the Brazilian Society of Microelectronics.



