Federal Government may pay another 4 installments

The Federal Government is analyzing the possibility of paying another 4 installments of R $ 250 of emergency aid. The amount should be paid to half of the Brazilians who received the benefit last year.

The eventual new round of cash transfer was cited by President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) last Thursday (11). On a trip to Maranhão, the president said that the last details of the issue are being defined.

“It’s almost right, we still don’t know the value […]. Three to four months, it is being agreed with the Executive and Parliament also because we have to have fiscal responsibility ”, he argued.

Emergency Aid

Emergency aid helped people who lost their income due to the pandemic

Also on Thursday, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, spoke about the matter during a live of the BTG bank. The person responsible for the economic agenda explained that the benefit can start with an amount of R $ 250 and then increase to R $ 200.

New rules

Despite the uncertainty of the details about the new round of emergency aid payments, some rules have already been agreed. Unlike last year, when more than 67 million Brazilians received the aid, the new payments will be directed to less than half of these people.

The Federal Government’s idea is to pass this money on to those who work informally and are not on welfare programs such as Bolsa Família.

The issue has been treated as a “measure of public calamity”. For this reason, as the approval of this payment would need to pass through Congress, the objective is to treat the project as a “War PEC”. In similar projects last year, at the height of the pandemic, important PECs were approved in one day.