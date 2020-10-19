Fed Governor’s Digital Dollar Comment

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell spoke about the digital dollar at the IMF panel he attended today and explained that it could be beneficial for the American economy. Powell emphasized, however, that they have not yet made a firm decision to issue digital dollars.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) organized an event today called Cross-Border Payments: A Vision of the Future. Participants of the panel included names such as IMF President Kristalina Georgieva, Fed President Jerome Powell, Central Bank of Saudi Arabia President Ahmed Abdulkarim Alkholifey, Bank of International Settlements (BIS) General Manager Agustin Carstens and Malaysian Central Bank President Nor Shamsiah Yusuf.

During the event, these names discussed the shortcomings of traditional financial infrastructure and discussed whether digital currencies could overcome these shortcomings. These leading names of the financial world also evaluated what kind of roadmap can be followed in digital money.

Powell: We didn’t make a firm decision on CBDC.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell explained that the Fed has been investigating the digital dollar issue intensively, but has not reached a final decision yet. Powell said the Fed’s primary goal is to examine the impact of the digital dollar on the American economy.

Saying that 80 percent of central banks around the world are considering issuing their own digital currency, Powell emphasized that digital central bank coins offer many different advantages. On what Powell stands on

To offer an alternative to using reduced physical money,

To reduce the cost while increasing the speed of transactions,

To increase the financial participation rate and

Things like modernizing the financial system were involved.

Powell said the rate of financial participation and cash utilization in the US is relatively high, and the digital dollar will not replace cash. Powell stated that the digital dollar will only “support” fiat money.

“There are risks as well as benefits”

Powell said the digital dollar project will also have risks. Reminding that the dollar is a reserve currency and half of the trillions of dollars in circulation are used in non-US countries, Powell said that the US should be very careful about the digital dollar.

Saying that the US does not have a plan to “issue the first digital central bank money”, Powell reminded that the important thing is to “make a good digital currency”. Referring to the questions that need to be resolved in this process, Powell listed the following about the possible risks of the digital dollar,

How it will affect monetary policies

How to prevent illegal transactions and cyberattacks and

Unknown how to ensure user privacy.

General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements, Agustin Carstens backed Powell’s call to “be cautious” and said that even the smallest mistake in digital currency cannot be tolerated. Carstens also made a humorous comment about his digital currency work, saying, “We have to take it slow because we are in a hurry.”

“Cryptocurrency can increase the level of security”

Alkholifey, President of the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia, spoke at the panel about the joint digital currency project carried out by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Stating that generally positive results have been obtained from this project, Alkholifey emphasized that digital central bank money can provide an advantage especially in terms of security.

The President of the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia announced that a digital currency project powered by distributed ledger technologies (DLT) such as blockchain could “make payment transactions more secure”. The Governor of the Central Bank also said that such a project could strengthen the architecture of the global payment infrastructure.



