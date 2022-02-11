FED Decided on Extraordinary Meeting! How Will Cryptocurrencies Be Affected?

FED meetings, which are closely related to the crypto money market, continue. So much so that the FED made an extraordinary meeting decision with a statement made today. Here are the details of the meeting…

Extraordinary Meeting Decision from the FED

The FED announced the annual inflation figures for the month of February at 16.30 Turkish time. After this announcement by the FED, the crypto money market moved. So much so that the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) fell after this statement and fell to the level of $ 43,000.

However, within just hours, the Bitcoin price started to increase rapidly and rose to the level of $ 45,800.

The statements that the FED will make at this meeting are of interest to crypto money investors. Because it is known that the decisions and statements made by the FED so far affect the crypto money market quite a lot.

Sharp Price Movements Might Happen in Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value, can make drastic moves with the decisions to be made by the FED after the meeting.

So much so that Bitcoin started a rapid decline after the inflation rates announced the other day, and then increased again and approached the level of $ 46,000.

On the other hand, if we look at the effects of the past FED meetings on the crypto money market, after the statements made after the FED meeting on January 27, the price of the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin decreased again. BTC, which was traded at $ 38,900 at that time, fell immediately after the meeting and found support at $ 35,900.

As of the time of writing, the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin continues to trade at $ 43,447, with a decrease of 2.81% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.